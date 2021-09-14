On Tuesday, September 14, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "National conference of political strategists, political consultants on Sept 25. Who called whom and why?" Participants include Heads of three independent associations of political strategists Yulia Kovalevska, Vladyslav Kotliar, Andriy Bodrov and Head of the Organizing Committee Ihor Dushyn (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.