11:25 10.09.2021

Two years left before Verkhovna Rada elections. First signs of start of parliamentary campaign

On Friday, September 10, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Two years left before Verkhovna Rada elections. First signs of start of parliamentary campaign." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; co-founder of the national platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

