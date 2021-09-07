On Tuesday, September 7, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Gene pool of Ukrainian horse breeding under threat of extinction: ways of solving crisis issues." Participants include Deputy Director for Research of the Institute of Animal Husbandry of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine; head of the breeding center for horse breeding, member of expert commissions for horse breeding, Doctor of Science in Agriculture Iryna Tkacheva; President of the Association for Horse Racing Tetiana Andriyshyna; honored livestock expert of Ukraine, chief horse breeding livestock of the Dibrivsky horse farm No. 62 of SOE "Horse Breeding of Ukraine" Arkadiy Labunets; master-rider of the communal enterprise "Kyiv Hippodrome" Oleksandr Skvortsov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at phone: (068) 339 2911.