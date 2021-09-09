Video

10:25 09.09.2021

How do Ukrainians assess relationships in govt system that affect the economy?

On Thursday, September 9, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference by Joint Action Center entitled "How do Ukrainians assess relationships in govt system that affect the economy?" Participants include Executive Director of the Joint Action Center Andriy Andrushkiv; Head of the analytical team of the Joint Action Center Maria Levonova; analyst of the Joint Action Center Oleh Savychuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (063) 265 9221 , or at: imokrytska@centreua.org.

Socio-political orientations of Ukraine's population: August 2021

