Video

11:30 27.08.2021

The 30th Anniversary of Independence. What Celebration Showed – Internal and External Dimensions

1 min read

On Friday, August 27, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable conference entitled "The 30th Anniversary of Independence. What Celebration Showed – Internal and External Dimensions." Participants include political scientist Taras Zahorodny; Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Socio-political orientations of Ukraine's population: August 2021

Socio-political orientations of Ukraine's population: August 2021

Generation of independence: values and incentives

Рresentation of sensational historical discovery, restored original image of Kingdom of Rus crown belonging to Danylo Halytsky'

30 years of Ukraine's independence: economic outcomes

Dynamics of socio-political attitudes, assessments of Ukrainian population' based on monitoring survey of Ukraine's population

Why Architectural Maidan may begin

Image of Ukrainian cities: Kharkiv changing

Protect Dacha. Defend Dacha! Defend Odesa!

If presidential elections in Ukraine were held next Sunday, who would you vote for?

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD