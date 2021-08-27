On Friday, August 27, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable conference entitled "The 30th Anniversary of Independence. What Celebration Showed – Internal and External Dimensions." Participants include political scientist Taras Zahorodny; Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.