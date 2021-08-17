Dynamics of socio-political attitudes, assessments of Ukrainian population' based on monitoring survey of Ukraine's population

On Tuesday, August 17, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Dynamics of socio-political attitudes, assessments of Ukrainian population" based on the results of a monitoring survey of Ukraine's population. Participants include Chairperson of the Board of the Social Monitoring Center Olha Balakireva, Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.