On Wednesday, August 18, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "30 years of Ukraine's independence: economic outcomes." For 30 years, Ukraine has shown one of the worst dynamics of the economy among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. According to official statistics, the population of Ukraine has decreased by 27.1% compared to 1991, while according to the happiness index, the country ranks 110th in the world. Participants include director for economic programs at the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Anatoliy Amelin; expert for economic programs of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Yana Lavryk; moderator - executive director Vadym Denysenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.