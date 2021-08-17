Video

10:30 17.08.2021

Why Architectural Maidan may begin

On Tuesday, August 17, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Why Architectural Maidan may begin." Participants include President of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine (Kyiv) Oleksandr Chyzhevsky; Deputy Chairman of the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine (Kyiv) Anna Kyriy; chairman of Chernihiv regional branch of the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine Tetiana Mazur; chairman of Rivne regional branch of the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine Valentyn Demyanov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (050) 351 5277.

