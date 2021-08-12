On Thursday, August 12, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Image of Ukrainian cities: Kharkiv changing," where the results of sociological surveys and new urban projects – "tourist magnets," safety, non-standard solutions in the creation of urban spaces and examples of how the perception of the city's image is changing on the example of Kharkiv will be presented. Participants include candidate of Sociological Sciences, deputy head of the Research Laboratory on Combating Crime of Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs Oleksiy Serdiuk; architect, urbanist, head of the CO-URBANISM territorial development platform Ihor Lialiuk; political expert, head of the Institute of Public Policy and Consulting Serhiy Bykov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.