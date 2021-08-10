Video

11:30 10.08.2021

Protect Dacha. Defend Dacha! Defend Odesa!

2 min read

On Tuesday, August 10, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "Protect Dacha. Defend Dacha! Defend Odesa!". The plans for the development of the Dacha restaurant as a socially responsible business have faced claims that threaten its existence; there is a high probability of losing one of the key gastronomic and cultural monuments of Odesa.

Participants include founder of the Savva Libkin's Restaurants company, owner of Dacha, Tavernetta restaurants, cafe chain Kompot, restaurateur, columnist, author of cookbooks "My Odesa Cuisine," "Odesa Feast from Pryvoz to Derybasivska" Savva Libkin;
lawyer, head of the South Ukrainian branch of Arzinger Law Firm Viktor Syzonenko;
founding partner of Arzinger Law Firm, doctor of law Serhiy Shkliar
founder and CEO of the FEDORIV GROUP creative investment company, Ukrainian marketer, board member of Savva Libkin's Restaurants Andriy Fedoriv;
founder and CEO of Advanter Group, member of the boards of directors of the Digital Transformation Institute and SingularityU Kyiv, CEO of the Luniter troubleshooting international agency in Central and Eastern Europe Andriy Dlihach;
CEO of Family Business Network Ukraine, President of Win Win Communications Larysa Mudrak.

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (097) 094 6133.

