10:00 10.08.2021

If presidential elections in Ukraine were held next Sunday, who would you vote for?

On Tuesday, August 10, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "If presidential elections in Ukraine were held next Sunday, who would you vote for?" with the participation of Chairman of the NGO Kyiv Institute of Sociology of Civil Society Oleksandr Kovtunenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by: (066) 197 4481, kisgopr@gmail.com.

