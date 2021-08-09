Video

10:00 09.08.2021

Honey season 2021: features, trends, forecasts

1 min read

On Monday, August 9, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Honey season 2021: features, trends, forecasts" on climate change and its impact on beekeeping in Ukraine, pricing, changes in the portrait of a beekeeper and a consumer of honey 2021, as well as on beekeeping products and counterfeit products in the honey market. Participants include founder of Znatny Med brand, beekeeper Valeriy Kureiko; head of the Znatny Med online store Ruslana Plys; moderator - marketer Yaroslav Kureiko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Preliminary media accreditation is required by phone: (096) 970 6702, or znatnymed@gmail.com, admission according to editorial ID accreditation.

