On Tuesday, August 3, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "ARMA: changes in a year and a half and risks for further work." Participants include Deputy Head of the National Agency for the detection, search and management of assets received from corruption and other crimes (ARMA) Volodymyr Pavlenko; attorney-at-law Stanislav Borys (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.