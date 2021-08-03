On Tuesday, August 3, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Importance of city's long-term strategy in urbanization era: Odesa example." Participants include futurologist, founder of the Center for Economic Recovery Andriy Dlihach, Odesa entrepreneur, founder of Odesa Business Club Dmytro Kavzachynsky, Head of the Association of Sustainable Development Leaders Olena Zubareva (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.