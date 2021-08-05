Video

10:23 05.08.2021

How do Ukrainians understand, evaluate power system and where does this lead us

1 min read

On Thursday, August 5, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "How do Ukrainians understand, evaluate power system and where does this lead us." Participants include Executive Director of the Centre of United Actions Andriy Andrushkiv; Head of the analytical team of the Centre of United Actions Maria Levonova; analyst of the Centre of United Actions Oleh Savychuk; research expert at Info Sapiens Dmytro Savchuk; moderator - Chairman of the Centre of United Actions Oleh Rybachuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (063) 265 9221, or imokrytska@centreua.org.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

ARMA: changes in a year and a half and risks for further work

Further Development of Meat and Dairy Sector in Ukraine to be Determined by Govt Support Effectiveness

Importance of city's long-term strategy in urbanization era: Odesa example

Who are we? Ukrainians' portrait through Ukrainians' eyes

Press briefing according to results of congress of Holos political party

New look at future of Ukrainian cities: Kharkiv example

Medvedchuk's lawyers to present new evidence of fabrication of court decisions

'Holosiyivsky Shooter' Ivan Martyniuk: Attorney's Comments on Detention and Situation

How bill No. 5655 can destroy Ukraine's architecture, architects as profession

TIU Canada Case against Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant and What it Means for Investors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD