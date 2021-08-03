On Tuesday, August 3, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Further Development of Meat and Dairy Sector in Ukraine to be Determined by Govt Support Effectiveness." Participants include Head of the Ukrainian Union of Dairy Enterprises Vadym Chaharovsky; Head of the Meat Industry Association Council Oleksandr Skoryk; Executive Director of the Ukrainian Union of Dairy Enterprises Arsen Didur; Executive Director of the Meat Industry Association Council Mykola Babenko; Head of the Expert and Analytical Service of the Union of Dairy Enterprises Leonid Tulush (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.