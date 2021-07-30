On Friday, July 30, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the results of the focus group research entitled "Who are we? Ukrainians' Portrait through Ukrainians' eyes," conducted jointly with the New Image Marketing Group sociological company in the period from June 10 to June 15, 2021 throughout Ukraine. Participants include Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Vadym Denysenko; Executive Director of Kyiv School of Public Administration of Serhiy Nyzhny Viktor Andrusiv; political expert at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Ihor Popov; expert on international politics of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Illia Kusa (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.