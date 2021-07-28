On Wednesday, July 28, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Medvedchuk's lawyers to present new evidence of fabrication of court decisions," where the facts of pressure by the authorities on the court in connection with the next decision in the case of the opposition politician planned for July 30 will be presented. Participants include MPs of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Vasyl Nimchenko, Anatoliy Burmych, Hryhoriy Mamka; V. Medvedchuk's lawyers Larysa Cherednychenko and Dmytro Loifman (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.