'Holosiyivsky Shooter' Ivan Martyniuk: Attorney's Comments on Detention and Situation

On Monday, July 26, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of attorney-at-law of "Holosiyivsky shooter" Ivan Martyniuk Tetiana Okhrymchuk entitled "Holosiivsky Shooter' Ivan Martyniuk: Attorney's Comments on Detention and Situation" (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (098) 152 7856.