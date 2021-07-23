Video

09:30 23.07.2021

TIU Canada Case against Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant and What it Means for Investors

1 min read

On Friday, July 23, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "TIU Canada Case against Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant and What it Means for Investors." Participants: Valentina Belyakova, Director of TIU Canada in Ukraine, Yekaterina Tsvetkova, GOLAW Legal Consultant, Yekaterina Manoilenko, GOLAW Legal Consultant, Marina Antonova, Representative of the American-Ukrainian Business Council (USUBC) (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

