Video

10:00 22.07.2021

Shutdown of Ukrainian economy: What will increase in railway tariffs for freight transport lead to?

1 min read

On Thursday, July 22, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Shutdown of Ukrainian economy: What will increase in railway tariffs for freight transport lead to?" Participants include President of the Ukrmetalurgprom association Oleksandr Kalenkov; Director General of the Transport Employers Federation Volodymyr Husak; Executive Director of the Association of Cement Producers of Ukraine Ukrcement Liudmyla Kripka; Executive Director of the Ukrainian Association of Ferroalloy Producers UkrFA Sehiy Kudriavtsev; Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Employers of the Fuel and Energy Complex of Ukraine Serhiy Chekh (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Details by phone: (098) 077 9778.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine: Another Punitive Monster or Mortal Enemy of Corruption?

Social and political orientations of Ukraine's population: July 2021

New mutations and the COVID-19 wave in Ukraine - the readiness of the regions

State Migration Service distorts image of Ukraine as rule of law state

Passports issuance to population of ORDLO by Russia

Synergy of external, internal challenges for Ukraine. When is to expect turning point?

Assessment of Ukraine's Economic Losses from Temporary Occupation of Crimean Peninsula

Dynamics of socio-political attitudes, assessments of Ukrainian population

Implementing national forest inventory of Ukraine: first steps, prospects

Is next line of confrontation between society, authorities being formed in Ukraine?

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD