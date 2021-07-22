On Thursday, July 22, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Shutdown of Ukrainian economy: What will increase in railway tariffs for freight transport lead to?" Participants include President of the Ukrmetalurgprom association Oleksandr Kalenkov; Director General of the Transport Employers Federation Volodymyr Husak; Executive Director of the Association of Cement Producers of Ukraine Ukrcement Liudmyla Kripka; Executive Director of the Ukrainian Association of Ferroalloy Producers UkrFA Sehiy Kudriavtsev; Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Employers of the Fuel and Energy Complex of Ukraine Serhiy Chekh (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Details by phone: (098) 077 9778.