On Tuesday, July 20, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by Director of the company Ukrainian Sociological Group Oleksandr Levtsun entitled "Social and political orientations of Ukraine's population: July 2021", held from July 11 to July 18, 2021 (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.