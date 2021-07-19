On Monday, July 19, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "State Migration Service distorts image of Ukraine as rule of law state" on how the officials of the Main Directorate of the State Migration Service of Ukraine in Odesa region use a formal approach to clarify the circumstances that forced a person to seek protection in Ukraine and refuse to be recognized as refugees or persons in need of additional protection.

Participants include lawyer of the NGO Human Rights Movement of Crimea Damir Minadirov; lawyer, managing partner of the law firm Prime Yuris Andriy Leshchenko; blogger, applicant for international protection in Ukraine Kholdarov Mahmudjon Abdumalikhovich; applicant for international protection in Ukraine Barotov Shukratullo Abdushukurovich (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.