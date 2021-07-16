Passports issuance to population of ORDLO by Russia

On Friday, July 16, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the presentation of the analytical report "Passportization by the Russian Federation in the regions of Donbas occupied by the Russian Federation." The report is about the total and compulsory passportization by the Russian Federation of Ukrainian citizens living in ORDLO, the conscription for military service in the regular army of the Russian Federation of the residents of ORDLO (people who received a passport of the Russian Federation), the participation of ORDLO residents in voting in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in 2021 and the implementation by the Kremlin of the "Repatriation" ("Russian Spring 2.0") project, within the framework of which the Kremlin plans to grant Russian citizenship to Ukrainians and Belarusians under a simplified system. Participants include expert on national security issues, lieutenant general of the SBU, ex-deputy chairman of the SBU (2017-2019) Viktor Kononenko; lawyer, laureate of the Franco-German Prize for the Defense of Human Rights and the Rule of Law, founder of the Eastern Human Rights Group Pavlo Lysiansky; lawyer, deputy director of the Eastern Human Rights Group Ivan Pasikun, journalist, writer, author of a number of books on the history of Ukraine Maksym Butchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. More info by phone: (066) 423 5323, or at: east.hr.group@gmail.com (Serhiy Paschukov, NGO Eastern Human Rights Group).