Video

13:29 16.07.2021

Passports issuance to population of ORDLO by Russia

2 min read

On Friday, July 16, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the presentation of the analytical report "Passportization by the Russian Federation in the regions of Donbas occupied by the Russian Federation." The report is about the total and compulsory passportization by the Russian Federation of Ukrainian citizens living in ORDLO, the conscription for military service in the regular army of the Russian Federation of the residents of ORDLO (people who received a passport of the Russian Federation), the participation of ORDLO residents in voting in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in 2021 and the implementation by the Kremlin of the "Repatriation" ("Russian Spring 2.0") project, within the framework of which the Kremlin plans to grant Russian citizenship to Ukrainians and Belarusians under a simplified system. Participants include expert on national security issues, lieutenant general of the SBU, ex-deputy chairman of the SBU (2017-2019) Viktor Kononenko; lawyer, laureate of the Franco-German Prize for the Defense of Human Rights and the Rule of Law, founder of the Eastern Human Rights Group Pavlo Lysiansky; lawyer, deputy director of the Eastern Human Rights Group Ivan Pasikun, journalist, writer, author of a number of books on the history of Ukraine Maksym Butchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. More info by phone: (066) 423 5323, or at: east.hr.group@gmail.com (Serhiy Paschukov, NGO Eastern Human Rights Group).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Synergy of external, internal challenges for Ukraine. When is to expect turning point?

Assessment of Ukraine's Economic Losses from Temporary Occupation of Crimean Peninsula

Dynamics of socio-political attitudes, assessments of Ukrainian population

Implementing national forest inventory of Ukraine: first steps, prospects

Is next line of confrontation between society, authorities being formed in Ukraine?

Press conference of state-owned concern Ukroboronprom CEO Yuriy Husev

Negative consequences of new taxes on housing (bill No. 5600)

Press conference on presentation of reconstruction project, plans for implementation of Kvity Ukrainy pavilion

Stabilizing Zelensky's rating: why support for ruling party has stopped growing' based on results of social surve

Ukraine - victories and defeats in H1 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD