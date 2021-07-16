Video

Synergy of external, internal challenges for Ukraine. When is to expect turning point?

On Friday, July 16, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk "Synergy of external, internal challenges for Ukraine. When is to expect turning point?" Participants include Head of the Ukrainian Politics Foundation, historian, political analyst Kost Bondarenko; expert of Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; Board Chairman of the Penta analytical center Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

