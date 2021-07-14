Video

14.07.2021

Dynamics of socio-political attitudes, assessments of Ukrainian population

1 min read

On Wednesday, July 14, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Dynamics of socio-political attitudes, assessments of Ukrainian population" based on the results of a monitoring survey of Ukraine's population. The survey was conducted by the method of personal interview at the place of residence of the respondent from June 29, 2021 to July 9, 2021, a sample is 3,011 respondents. Participants include Chairperson of the Board of the Social Monitoring Center Olha Balakireva, Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

