On Friday, July 16, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Assessment of Ukraine's Economic Losses from Temporary Occupation of Crimean Peninsula."

Participants include Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Anton Korynevych; senior economist at the Center for Economic Strategy Dmytro Horiunov; Head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol Ihor Ponochovny; First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova; Candidate of Science, CEO of Cyber ​​Unit Technologies Yehor Aushev (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Accreditation of journalists is required until 1900 on July 15 at the link or by phone: (063) 445 6502 (Director of Communications at the Center for Economic Strategy Andriy Fedotov).