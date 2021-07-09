Video

10:00 09.07.2021

Press conference of state-owned concern Ukroboronprom CEO Yuriy Husev

1 min read

On Friday, July 9, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of state-owned concern Ukroboronprom CEO Yuriy Husev on the occasion of summing up production results for the first half of 2021, as well as the adoption of the concern's transformation strategy (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists is required until 1800 on July 8. Details at: (044) 586 2472, pr@ukroboronprom.com.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Is next line of confrontation between society, authorities being formed in Ukraine?

Negative consequences of new taxes on housing (bill No. 5600)

Press conference on presentation of reconstruction project, plans for implementation of Kvity Ukrainy pavilion

Stabilizing Zelensky's rating: why support for ruling party has stopped growing' based on results of social surve

Ukraine - victories and defeats in H1 2021

Emergence of hydrogen energy in Ukraine: challenges and obstacles

Rising sugar prices destroying processing industries

Does the Dairy Industry have a Future in Ukraine?

How socio-economic decline affects current politics - actions of authorities and opposition

If elections to Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, which party would you vote for?

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD