On Friday, July 9, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of state-owned concern Ukroboronprom CEO Yuriy Husev on the occasion of summing up production results for the first half of 2021, as well as the adoption of the concern's transformation strategy (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists is required until 1800 on July 8. Details at: (044) 586 2472, pr@ukroboronprom.com.