10:00 08.07.2021

Negative consequences of new taxes on housing (bill No. 5600)

On Thursday, July 8, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Negative consequences of new taxes on housing (bill No. 5600)." Participants include President of the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine Lev Partskhaladze; founder of KAN Development Ihor Nikonov; Board Chairman, President of PrJSC Holding Company Kyivmiskbud Ihor Kushnir; co-founder of the Intergal-Bud development company Volodymyr Zubyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (050)566 5228, pr1.kbu@gmail.com.

