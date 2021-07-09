Video

11:30 09.07.2021

Is next line of confrontation between society, authorities being formed in Ukraine?

On Friday, July 9, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Is next line of confrontation between society, authorities being formed in Ukraine?" Participants include Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; co-founder of the national platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Oleh Saakian (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

