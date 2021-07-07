Video

Press conference on presentation of reconstruction project, plans for implementation of Kvity Ukrainy pavilion

On Wednesday, July 7, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the presentation of the reconstruction project and plans for the implementation of the Kvity Ukrainy (Flowers of Ukraine) pavilion. Participants include Managing Partner of PrJSC Kvity Ukrainy Oleksiy Pyshny; Senior Associate of Rockwill Group Olha Fayzieva; author of the reconstruction concept, member of the board of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine Heorhiy Dukhovychny (8/5a Reitarska Street). Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

