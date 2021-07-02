On Friday, July 2, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Ukraine - victories and defeats in H1 2021." Participants include political analyst Valentyn Hladkykh; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The roundtable talk will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Questions can be asked in the broadcast chat. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.