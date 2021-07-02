Video

11:30 02.07.2021

Ukraine - victories and defeats in H1 2021

1 min read

On Friday, July 2, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Ukraine - victories and defeats in H1 2021." Participants include political analyst Valentyn Hladkykh; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The roundtable talk will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Questions can be asked in the broadcast chat. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Emergence of hydrogen energy in Ukraine: challenges and obstacles

Rising sugar prices destroying processing industries

Does the Dairy Industry have a Future in Ukraine?

How socio-economic decline affects current politics - actions of authorities and opposition

If elections to Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, which party would you vote for?

Presentation of results of audit of combined reporting of Ukroboronprom

The press conference on the role of Digital Transformation Ministry in reforming state architectural and construction inspection

Combination of external, internal problems for Ukraine. Agenda is getting more complicated

Problems and Prospects of Post-COVID-19 Rehabilitation in Ukraine from Expert Practitioners

NSDC Sanctions Lists, Human Rights Observance

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD