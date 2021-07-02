Video

Emergence of hydrogen energy in Ukraine: challenges and obstacles

On Friday, July 2, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk within the Green Deal project entitled "Emergence of hydrogen energy in Ukraine: challenges and obstacles" based on the June report of the Energy Community Secretariat on the potential for using hydrogen in member countries. Participants include Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Yaroslav Demchenkov, Strategic Director of the Regional Gas Company Stanislav Kazda, representative of the Turkish construction and energy holding Guris in Ukraine Lerminiaux Loic, Hydrogen Lead of DTEK Andriy Bondar (8/5a Reitarska Street). Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. The video recording of the roundtable talk will be available on the YouTube channel of the Green Deal portal. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: shestak@interfax.kiev.ua.

