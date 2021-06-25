Video

12:00 25.06.2021

How socio-economic decline affects current politics - actions of authorities and opposition

1 min read

On Friday, June 25, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "How socio-economic decline affects current politics - actions of authorities and opposition." Participants include Head of the Ukrainian Politics Foundation, historian, political analyst Kost Bondarenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; expert of Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Questions can be asked in the broadcast chat. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

