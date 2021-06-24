On Thursday, June 24, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by Chairman of the NGO Kyiv Institute of Sociology of Civil Society, Ukrainian parliamentarian of the V convocation Oleksandr Kovtunenko entitled "If elections to Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, which party would you vote for?" (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (066) 197 4481, or at: kisgopr@gmail.com.