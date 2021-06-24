Presentation of results of audit of combined reporting of Ukroboronprom

On Thursday, June 24, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the presentation of the results of the audit of the combined reporting of the state-run concern Ukroboronprom for 2019, which will be conducted in accordance with international financial reporting standards. Participants include Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom Group Tymofiy Mylovanov; Deputy Director General for Financial and Economic Affairs of the State Corporation Ukroboronprom Serhiy Ivaniuta (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Accreditation of journalists is required until 10:00 on June 24 by phone: (044) 586 2472 or at: pr@ukroboronprom.com.