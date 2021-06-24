Video

10:01 24.06.2021

The press conference on the role of Digital Transformation Ministry in reforming state architectural and construction inspection

1 min read

On Thursday, June 24, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by Head of the NGO "Association of non-staff (public) inspectors of architectural and construction control" Serhiy Vozny, who will present analytical data on the work of the electronic register of the developer. The role of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in reforming state architectural and construction inspection of Ukraine (DABI) will also be discussed (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

