On Friday, June 18, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Combination of external, internal problems for Ukraine. Agenda is getting more complicated." Participants include Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; expert of Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; Board Chairman of the Penta analytical center Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.