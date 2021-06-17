Video

10:00 17.06.2021

NSDC Sanctions Lists, Human Rights Observance

1 min read

On Thursday, June 17, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "NSDC Sanctions Lists, Human Rights Observance." Participants include Head of the Board of the Center for Civil Liberties Oleksandra Matviychuk; Director of Kharkiv Human Rights Group Yevhen Zakharov; Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union; Head of the ZMINA Human Rights Center Tetiana Pechonchyk; Director of the Charitable Foundation Human and Law Borys Zakharov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (063) 475 0811, olena.solodovnikova.ccl@gmail.com.

