Video

11:30 17.06.2021

Problems and Prospects of Post-COVID-19 Rehabilitation in Ukraine from Expert Practitioners

1 min read

On Thursday, June 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Problems and Prospects of Post-COVID-19 Rehabilitation in Ukraine from Expert Practitioners," during which scientists and physicians will talk about the developed and applied methods of rehabilitation for those who have had coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. Participants include high level certificate ophthalmologist, Head of the division of inflammatory eye pathologies and microsurgical treatment of their consequences at Filatov Institute of Eye Diseases and Tissue Therapy of Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine Oleksandra Zborovska; Head of the cellular therapy direction of the Adonis medical clinics network, therapist, endocrinologist Kateryna Komisarenko; medical advisor to Farmak Vitaliy Usenko; moderator is editor of the Medicine and Healthcare direction at Interfax-Ukraine Anna Levchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

NSDC Sanctions Lists, Human Rights Observance

Dynamics of socio-political attitudes, assessments of Ukrainian population

Press conference 'To clear state architectural and construction inspection of Ukraine'

Political party Holos presents package of bills enabling effective counteraction to oligarchic influence

Five years of downtime: will farmers finally get access to innovative crop protection products?

Announcement by movement of Kyiv veterans of general meeting of veterans of Russian-Ukrainian war

Current social and political tendencies: chaos of cynicism or development strategy?

Ethics and fair play committee of Ukraine's table tennis Federation declares war on 'match-fixing'

Memorandum that wasn't supposed to be carried out

National unity, social cohesion: how to overcome the lack of systemic policy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD