On Thursday, June 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Problems and Prospects of Post-COVID-19 Rehabilitation in Ukraine from Expert Practitioners," during which scientists and physicians will talk about the developed and applied methods of rehabilitation for those who have had coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. Participants include high level certificate ophthalmologist, Head of the division of inflammatory eye pathologies and microsurgical treatment of their consequences at Filatov Institute of Eye Diseases and Tissue Therapy of Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine Oleksandra Zborovska; Head of the cellular therapy direction of the Adonis medical clinics network, therapist, endocrinologist Kateryna Komisarenko; medical advisor to Farmak Vitaliy Usenko; moderator is editor of the Medicine and Healthcare direction at Interfax-Ukraine Anna Levchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.