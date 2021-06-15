On Tuesday, June 15, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Dynamics of socio-political attitudes, assessments of Ukrainian population" according to the results of a monitoring survey of the population of Ukraine. Some 3,004 respondents were interviewed from May 26 to June 8. Participants include Chairperson of the Board of the Social Monitoring Center Olha Balakireva, Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.