15:38 11.06.2021

Five years of downtime: will farmers finally get access to innovative crop protection products?

On Monday, June 14, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Five years of downtime: will farmers finally get access to innovative crop protection products?" Participants include People's Deputy of Ukraine, member of the Dovira deputy group Mykola Kucher; Director General of the Association Ukrainian Club of Agricultural Business Roman Slastion; Deputy Head of the State Council All-Ukrainian Agrarian Rada Mykhailo Sokolov; Professor of Kyiv School of Economics Oleh Nivyevsky; head of the agrochemical direction of the European Business Association Viktor Pohorily (8/5a, Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. More details by phone: (097) 759 4868 (Liudmyla).

