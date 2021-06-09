On Wednesday, June 9, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Memorandum that wasn't supposed to be carried out."

Investors in renewable energy state that the government did not fulfill the Memorandum signed on June 10, 2020: the schedule of repayment of last year's debts is violated, regular 100% payments are not made, the working conditions for renewable energy continue to deteriorate: the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine proposes to introduce an excise tax on "green" electricity. The number of dispatching outages of RES producers has significantly increased, and the calculation of financial liability for imbalances is carried out incorrectly.

Participants include Chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy Oleksandr Kozakevych; Director of the European-Ukrainian Energy Agency Oleksandra Humeniuk; Board Chairman of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA) Andriy Konechenkov; Managing Director of Vindkraft Ukraine Carl Sturen; Director of the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine Artem Semenyshyn (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.