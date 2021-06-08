Video

10:30 08.06.2021

National unity, social cohesion: how to overcome the lack of systemic policy

1 min read

On Tuesday, June 8, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "National unity, social cohesion: how to overcome the lack of systemic policy." Two analyses prepared with the assistance of the national platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration will be presented. Participants include co-founders of the national platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Volodymyr Lupatsii, Oleh Saakian and Yulia Tyshchenko; Director General of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko; Board Chairman of the Penta analytical center Volodymyr Fesenko; own correspondent of Novayagazeta.ru in Ukraine Olha Musafirova (8/5a, Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists is required. More details by tel. +380 97 988 91 41 or email natplatformdialogue@gmail.com

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Cold, unpredictable summer of 2021 - governance crisis leads to economic chaos, social decline

Press conference 'Did Zelensky manage to stabilize situation in country' based on results of social survey

Reducing NPL and sale of first pool of Ukreximbank&#39;s non-core assets worth over UAH 1 bln

Responsible parenting - importance of being screened for latent carriage of genetic diseases

Ukrainians' electoral sentiments, attitude to topical events on agenda

Ukrainian politics - escalation of multilevel confrontation before summer

Interfax-Ukraine to host briefing of Petro Poroshenko's lawyers

30 shades of vaccination: How to tell about COVID-19 vaccine to build trust

Ukrainian politics in May: Is it far from escalation climax?

How Ukrainians feel about Medvedchuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD