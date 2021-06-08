On Tuesday, June 8, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "National unity, social cohesion: how to overcome the lack of systemic policy." Two analyses prepared with the assistance of the national platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration will be presented. Participants include co-founders of the national platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Volodymyr Lupatsii, Oleh Saakian and Yulia Tyshchenko; Director General of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko; Board Chairman of the Penta analytical center Volodymyr Fesenko; own correspondent of Novayagazeta.ru in Ukraine Olha Musafirova (8/5a, Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists is required. More details by tel. +380 97 988 91 41 or email natplatformdialogue@gmail.com