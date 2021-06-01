On Tuesday, June 1, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Responsible parenting - importance of being screened for latent carriage of genetic diseases, in particular, spinal muscular atrophy and cystic fibrosis." Participants include mother of 8-year-old Anastasia with spinal muscular atrophy, representative of the Children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation in Kyiv Olena Tsan; geneticist, PhD in medicine, vice-president of the Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine Valeriy Zukin; children's neurologist, PhD in medicine, associate professor, honored doctor of Ukraine Volodymyr Martyniuk; neonatologist, PhD in medicine, professor, honored worker of science and technology of Ukraine Yelyzaveta Shunko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. By phone: (067) 404 4114, or at: u.gudyma@ivf.com.ua (press secretary Uliana Hudyma).