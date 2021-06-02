Video

12:30 02.06.2021

Press conference 'Did Zelensky manage to stabilize situation in country' based on results of social survey

1 min read

On Wednesday, June 2, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Did Zelensky manage to stabilize situation in country" based on results of a social survey, the attitude of Ukrainians to the opening of the land market, coronavirus, suspicion notices handed over to V. Medvedchuk and T. Kozak, the level of trust in politicians and the presidential ratings as of May 2021 will also be announced. Participants include Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Vadym Denysenko, Doctor of Sociology Oleksandr Shulga (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

