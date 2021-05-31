Video

14:00 31.05.2021

Ukrainians' electoral sentiments, attitude to topical events on agenda

On Monday, May 31, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Ukrainians' electoral sentiments, attitude to topical events on agenda" based on the results of a representative survey conducted by the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) or a telephone interview from May 27 to May 30, 2021, some 3,000 respondents were interviewed. Participants include: analyst, sociologist of the Kyiv Institute for Sociological and Marketing Research Olha Chyzhevska; social psychologist, director of the Kyiv Institute for Sociological and Marketing Research Andriy Diahil (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Details at: (096) 344 9267, (063) 374 9233.

