On Friday, May 28, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukrainian politics - escalation of multilevel confrontation before summer." Participants include Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; expert of Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political expert, co-founder of the National Platform "Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration" Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.