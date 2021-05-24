Video

12:00 24.05.2021

30 shades of vaccination: How to tell about COVID-19 vaccine to build trust

On Monday, May 24, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "30 shades of vaccination: How to tell about COVID-19 vaccine to build trust" with a presentation of recommendations for the media based on the results of the national survey. Participants include journalist, co-founder of the Public Interest Journalism Lab Natalia Humeniuk; journalist, co-founder of the Public Interest Journalism Lab Anhelina Kariakina; sociologist, director of Kharkiv Institute for Social Research Denys Kobzin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at http://journlab.online/research.

