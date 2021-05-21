Ukrainian politics in May: Is it far from escalation climax?

On Friday, May 21, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Hard leap year – What we enter twenties of 21th century with." Participants include Head of the Ukrainian Politics Foundation, historian, political analyst Kost Bondarenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; expert of Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.